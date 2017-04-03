Customer Service Representative

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Supports customer service activities and initiatives for limited number of healthcare products or clients. Handling customer service inquiries and problems via the telephone. Receiving, investigating and responding to all customer inquiries regarding shipments, products and complaints. Entering phone and fax orders and relative data into the computer. Making changes to orders, backorders, shipping delays or information necessary to process or cancel orders.

Requirements:

A High School diploma with some college level course work preferred. Minimum of 2 years of experience in customer service required.

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

877-243-1372

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/customer-service-representative-health-plan/44780C48370C474186CADC1E07113C38/job/