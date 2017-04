Drunken Driver Crashes Truck Into Sioux Falls Living Room

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A 70-year-old man is accused of driving under the influence after allegedly crashing his pickup truck into the living room of a Sioux Falls home.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver suffered minor injuries. No one inside the home was hurt.

Authorities say the driver also damaged a tree and a stop sign. He was arrested on a second-offense DUI charge.