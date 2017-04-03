Electrical Technician

Get N Go Convenience Stores

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Electrical Technicians are responsible for performing service calls to our various locations, troubleshooting and completing repairs of company equipment including; car wash equipment, fuel dispensing equipment, coolers and freezers and other convenience store equipment as well as completing preventive maintenance of equipment. Daily technical work will include a variety of low-voltage electrical maintenance and repairs, as well as other mechanical, plumbing, HVAC, carwash repair and other facility maintenance. Jobs will vary based on work orders. Hours are typically Monday through Friday 8am – 4:30pm; adjusted or extended hours as required by operational needs. Must be available for monthly rotating nights/weekends for on-call/emergency duties.

Requirements:

See a complete list of job requirements on our website at WWW.GETNGO.COM

Contact Information:

Apply on-line at WWW.GETNGO.COM