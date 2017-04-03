Five Child Victims Identified in Fatal Spearfish House Fire

SPEARFISH, S.D. — UPDATE: Authorities have released the names of five children killed in a house fire in Spearfish early Saturday morning. They’ve been identified as:

Phibie Joyce Moyer, age 6

Clinton James Johnson, age 7

Rhylin Zane Gee, age 8

Justice Lillian Gene Roden, age 9

Tanlynn Crystal Rain Roden, age 11

Spearfish Police say they’ve identified these victims based on a preliminary investigation and communication with the victims’ families. Final verification of their identity is still pending based on forensic medical examinations. Several adult victims and at least one juvenile, age 13, were also in the home during the fire. Some of them received medical treatment and were released.

Investigators say all five of the children killed were located together in an upstairs bedroom.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Tuesday, April 4th at 7 p.m. at the site of the fire, near the intersection of Ames and Oliver Streets. The event is open to the public, with parking available in the Lyle Hare Stadium lot on St. Joe Street and at the Donald Young Center main parking lot. Much of the surrounding area will be barricaded off to protect pedestrians.

The United Methodist Church in Spearfish has been designated as a drop-off point for any donations – located at 845 North 5th Street, Spearfish S.D. They can be contacted at (605) 642-3457 or at office@spearfishumc.org.

Just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, the Spearfish Fire Department received a call reporting a structure fire at a home at the intersection of Ames and Oliver Streets, and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.