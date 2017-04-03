Help Pours In For Families Affected By Deadly Spearfish Fire

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – A GoFundMe account set up for families affected by a Spearfish house fire that killed five children has raised about $34,000 since being set up over the weekend.

Authorities haven’t identified the families or children. There also is no immediate word on the fire’s cause. Police Lt. Boyd Dean said there was no immediate indication of anything criminal.

The fire was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a two-story residence in the western South Dakota town of about 11,000 people. Authorities say the children who died were between 6 and 11 years old. Some adults who tried to rescue them were taken to a Spearfish hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is helping the families. The Mountain View Baptist Church is accepting donations for the families.