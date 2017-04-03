Lifeguard

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Maintains constant surveillance of patrons in the designated facility; acts immediately and appropriately to secure safety of patrons in the event of emergency. Provides emergency care and treatment as required until the arrival of emergency medical services.

Requirements:

Must be able to work with growth and development needs of unique client populations.

Current CPR, Lifeguard training certification; First aid.

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/lifeguard-sanford-wellness-49thoxbow/3AAC7A73A340408B8F997F2603CB4359/job/