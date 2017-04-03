Lifeguard
Sanford Health
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
Maintains constant surveillance of patrons in the designated facility; acts immediately and appropriately to secure safety of patrons in the event of emergency. Provides emergency care and treatment as required until the arrival of emergency medical services.
Requirements:
Must be able to work with growth and development needs of unique client populations.
Current CPR, Lifeguard training certification; First aid.
Contact Information:
Sanford Health Human Resources
talent@sanfordhealth.org
http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/lifeguard-sanford-wellness-49thoxbow/3AAC7A73A340408B8F997F2603CB4359/job/