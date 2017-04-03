Medical Examiner IDs Body Found In River As Missing SCSU Student

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) – St. Cloud police say a body pulled from the Mississippi River has been positively identified as that of a missing St. Cloud State University student.

Police said Monday the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office identified the body as that of 21-year-old Jesse Dady.

The St. Cloud Times reports reports more than 100 family and friends gathered at Atwood Mall on Sunday night for a candlelight vigil to remember Dady.

A dive time recovered Dady’s body Friday evening after searching for about a week.

Authorities believe Dady fell from a railroad bridge into the river. Police say surveillance video shows Dady alone on the bridge the night of March 25, and they do not suspect foul play.