Medical Examiner IDs Body Found In River As Missing SCSU Student

Adel Toay
Share This:

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) – St. Cloud police say a body pulled from the Mississippi River has been positively identified as that of a missing St. Cloud State University student.

Police said Monday the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office identified the body as that of 21-year-old Jesse Dady.

The St. Cloud Times reports reports more than 100 family and friends gathered at Atwood Mall on Sunday night for a candlelight vigil to remember Dady.

A dive time recovered Dady’s body Friday evening after searching for about a week.

Authorities believe Dady fell from a railroad bridge into the river. Police say surveillance video shows Dady alone on the bridge the night of March 25, and they do not suspect foul play.

Related Post

Sports Talk Radio Host Reacts After Watching DAPL ...
Thornton: FBI Still Investigating Minnesota Mall S...
4-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Hangs Himself In Minne...
Man Wrongly Named Person Of Interest In 1989 Wette...

You Might Also Like