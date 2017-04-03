Owners Lose Family Business to Fire

MENNO, S.D. – An early morning fire destroyed a popular restaurant along Main Street in Menno.

Investigators say the flames started in the kitchen area of the Open Door Café.

“Nothing’s left in there; it’s pretty much gone, very thing is gone, “says Owner of Open Door Café Rita Hoff.

Rita Hoff, owner of Open Door Café can’t seem to fight back the tears as she tries to process the fire that destroyed her business.

“We have had it for 31 years, when our kids were teenagers they worked in it and then we had, usually had a lot of high school kids helping us on Sundays and stuff, “says Hoff.

The family owned business was known for having buffet specials on Sunday’s for seniors and the owner isn’t the only one grieving the loss.

“A couple people stopped and said that was my last meal, yeah mine too, “says Hoff.

“A lot of people from area communities come over, it’s kind of a gathering place. So it’s just really a sad thing to see in a small town like Menno, “says Owner of Cutting Edge Salon Kristi Diede.

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen area, but the cause of it is still under investigation.

The damage from the flames spread to two neighboring businesses. Owners of those businesses say they will reopen once the smoke damage is cleared.

Despite the damage, the town says they will work to pick up the pieces.

“That’s the thing about living in a small town like this. People kind of rally together and they have your back and you are there for each other. So hopefully we will pick up from this and move on too “says Diede.

The Hoff’s say they don’t plan to rebuild the restaurant. They are currently thinking about retiring.

Four fire departments from different counties assisted with the fire.