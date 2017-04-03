SF Man Arrested On Child Abuse Charges After Allegedly Dropping Baby While Drunk

A Sioux Falls man has been arrested on felony child abuse charges after police say he dropped his baby while intoxicated.

Twenty-five-year-old Angelo High Pipe is charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor under the age of seven. Police say High Pipe checked into a hotel on the southwest side of town with his 1-year-old child on Friday. Police were called to the hotel at around 7 p.m. after someone reported to staff that the baby was crying after they saw him drop her. Officers were able to get a key to the room when no one would answer the door.

Officer Sam Clemens said, “They found out, turns out to be dad was inside, actually sitting right near to the door, he was passed out. The baby was on the floor, laying on a pillow.”

Police say the child had scrapes on her forehead. She was checked out at the hospital and had no major injuries. They say High Pipe’s preliminary breath test was a .32, four times the legal limit to drive.