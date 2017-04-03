Sioux Falls Teacher Becomes U.S. Citizen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Whittier middle school teacher was among 121 members who became a U. S. citizen on Friday.

Tania Grogan says her process started back in October when she felt it was time to apply to become a U.S. citizen.

“It’s something that I am going to treasure forever; I really will,” says Tania Grogan.

Grogan is recalling Friday’s moment when she finally took the oath to become an American citizen.

Her journey from Brazil to the United States started in 1974 when she came to the U. S. as an exchange student.

She met her husband Kelly and the two fell in love and had three children.

“Mixed feelings sometimes, just because I do have family in Brazil, but they are very happy for me, they support me, “says Grogan.

Choosing to become a U. S. citizen was something that took Tania a while; since most of her family is back in Brazil and she visits frequently, she didn’t want to lose her Brazilian citizenship.

“My heart’s big enough for both, “says Grogan.

Tania now has a dual citizenship and taking the step to become a citizen also meant she could become a resource for her students.

“I hope that I can be of some help to them and bringing forth the experience that I have had and also to give them the hope that they also can do it, “says Grogan.

Tania teaches English and reading development to immigrants and refugees at Whittier middle school. She says her becoming a U. S. citizen gives her a chance to give back.

“To be the best person that I can be; to give back because I have received quite a bit, “says Grogan.

Having her citizenship isn’t something Tania takes lightly; she says it’s a privilege.

“My voice hopefully will represent not just my own, but I mean the group of people that I think needs to be represented, “says Grogan.

Although most of her family is in Brazil, she’s grateful for the new ones here in America.

“I now added one more nationality because I’m kind of a little bit Irish; at least on St. Patrick’s Day, says Grogan as she laughs.

Gorgan says she’s excited to use her experience to help her students and their families on their journey of becoming citizens as well.