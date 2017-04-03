Skyforce Final “D-League” Season Just Short Of Playoffs

D-League Becomes NBA Gatorade League Next Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — 29-and-21 is a pretty good record.

Just not good enough for the Sioux Falls Skyforce to make the playoffs in the NBA D-League.

Sioux Falls finished the season on a winning note last night, 136-120 at Austin. Despite their 29-21 mark, the Force missed the playoffs because they weren’t one of the four division champions and two other teams had better records, earning wildcards.

Two months ago they looked like a lock for the playoffs. After a win on January 21st, Sioux Falls had one of the league’s best records at 20-6. It was around that time though that stars Briante Weber and Okaro White went up to the NBA which, combined with some other injuries, led to the Skyforce finishing 9-15 down the stretch.

Last night was also the Skyforce final game in the NBA D-League.

No they’re not leaving, it’s because the NBA’s minor league will be rebranded next year as the NBA Gatorade League. Advertising is obviously the deal’s biggest driver but it’s supposed to help the players performance through a partnership with the Gatorade Sports Science institute.

Though nobody’s real crazy about the new title.