Swimming Instructor

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Teach Red Cross swimming lessons. Able to work with growth and development needs of unique client population.

Requirements:

Requires the flexibility to cover teaching schedule which includes hours during the morning, day, evening, and weekends.

Must be at least 16 years old and in high school. Current CPR; Water Safety Instructor

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/swimming-instructor-sanford-wellness-tea-ellis/9B78D7631A994547BB659C2C82256471/job/