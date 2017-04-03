Swimming Instructor
Sanford Health
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
Teach Red Cross swimming lessons. Able to work with growth and development needs of unique client population.
Requirements:
Requires the flexibility to cover teaching schedule which includes hours during the morning, day, evening, and weekends.
Must be at least 16 years old and in high school. Current CPR; Water Safety Instructor
Contact Information:
Sanford Health Human Resources
talent@sanfordhealth.org
http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/swimming-instructor-sanford-wellness-tea-ellis/9B78D7631A994547BB659C2C82256471/job/