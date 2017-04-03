Team Member

Charleys Sioux Falls

Job Location:

Empire Mall, Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

We need some dependable help that like to have fun at work and are dedicated to giving our guest a great experience every time. We have flexible evening and day hours with weekend availability a must, but weekends can be rotated. There is a part time position 15-25 hours per week or full time 34-42 hours per week

We believe good help is hard to find and when we find good help we want to keep them. What does that mean for you? It means that we will pay you a competitive starting wage and give you quick raises as you continue to show us you can be a quick learner, show up on time and have fun at work.

Responsibilities include but not limited to grill, cashier, sandwich topper, sampler. We are looking for someone one that is outgoing like having fun and talking while working and making money. If this sounds like the job for you then stop out check us out and get an application or respond to this add and we will get an interview set up.

No experience necessary, we are willing to train the right person.

Requirements:

Contact Information:

Dan: 605-940-3067