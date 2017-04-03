Truck Lands In Cliff Ave. Home, Driver Facing DUI Charge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – A man was transported to the hospital and is now facing a DUI charge after his truck ended up inside a Sioux Falls home.

While details are limited, Sioux Falls Police say the driver is 70-year-old Dale Drew.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. near the intersection of 69th and Cliff Avenue.

The driver took down a tree and stop sign before entering the corner home.

A neighbor who witnessed the accident and called police says there was one woman inside the home when the truck slammed into the living room.

“Very nerve racking, the lady from the house is very shook up but thank god she’s okay and was not in the living room,” says Caterina Baumgarn.

Sioux Falls police and fire and rescue responded to the accident.

More information will likely be released during Monday morning’s police briefing.