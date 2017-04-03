Twins Seeking Better Start To 2017

Opening Day Tomorrow Against Kansas City

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Hope always springs eternal on Opening Day and the Minnesota Twins are quite literally getting a fresh start after a franchise season that saw them fire general manager Terry Ryan and hire a new front office.

The 2017 Twins took to Target Field for the first time today for a workout. It’s literally a new era for the team, as new general manager Thad Levine is the first hire outside of the organization in the team’s modern era.

The hope is that a lot of young position players cut their teeth during last year’s 59-103 season and will be better for it. The Twins know that they can’t afford another slow start similar to last year when they lost their first nine.

Minnesota hosts Kansas City tomorrow at 3:10 PM. Ervin Santana will toe the rubber for Minnesota against the Royals’ Danny Duffy.