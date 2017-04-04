Augie Softball Sweeps Upper Iowa

Vikes bats booming against Peacocks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana combined for 18 runs and 19 hits in a doubleheader sweep over Upper Iowa (8-22, 0-8 NSIC) on Tuesday afternoon at Bowden Field. Sarah Kennedy went 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBI in a 6-1 win in game one and Shannon Petersen finished 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in a 12-4 five-inning win in the nightcap.

With the wins, Augustana improves to 21-9 on the season, including 6-2 in NSIC play.

Game one

Augustana used a four-run bottom of the sixth inning to push past Upper Iowa 6-1 in the opening game of Tuesday’s twinbill. Samantha Eisenreich busted the game open with a two-RBI double to left center in the four-run sixth inning for the Vikings.

Kennedy was 4 for 4 at the plate in the opener, hitting her ninth home run of the season while driving in three runs. Kaylea Schorr went 1 for 3 with a double, her sixth of the season, and an RBI.

Olivia Wolters tossed a complete game for Augustana to earn her eighth with of the season. Wolters held the Peacocks to just one run on five hits while striking out seven.

After two scoreless innings, Kennedy got the Vikings on the board with a two-out solo home run to left center to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead. Upper Iowa tied the game in the top of the fifth, getting a leadoff double from Ali Green, who was sacrificed to third and later came around to score on an RBI single by Katie Sammons.

The Vikings answered right back in the bottom of the fifth to regain the lead at 2-1. With two outs in the fifth, Kennedy singled to center allowing Maggie Dunnett, who led off the inning with a walk, to score from second.

Augustana was able to put up four runs on three hits and an error in the sixth to gain a 6-1 lead and put the game away.

Game two

Augustana hit three doubles and two home runs, exploding for 12 runs on 11 hits in game two to earn a 12-4 win. Petersen led the Vikings at the plate going 3 for 4 with a double and a home run, while driving in four runs.

Christina Pickett went 2 for 3 at the plate with a three-run double while Dunnett added a pair of hits for the Vikings.

Lexy Pederson (11-4) tossed all five innings for the Vikings, allowing four runs, one earned, on four hits while striking out two.

Upper Iowa took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second but the Vikings responded with six in the home half of the inning. Kara McDougall started the rally with an infield single before stealing second base to get into scoring position. Dunnett drove McDougall in with a single to left and was able to get to second on the throw to home.

Eisenreich and Kennedy both walked in between a fielder’s choice and Pickett cleared the bases with a three-run double to the gap in right center to give Augustana a 4-1 lead. With two outs in the second, Petersen belted her second home run of the day, a two-run shot to left center, to put Augustana up 6-1.

Upper Iowa pushed three unearned runs across in the top of the fourth to make it a 6-4 game but the Viking offense kept rolling and scored two on a two-RBI double by Kylie Rome that put Augustana up 8-4.

Augustana put up four more runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it a 12-4 game, enforcing the eight-run rule. Eisenreich started the scoring with a two-run home run and later in the inning, Petersen doubled to right center to drive in two more runs and end the game.

The Vikings remain home this weekend for a pair of conference twinbills. Augustana will host U-Mary at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Minot State at 12 p.m. on Sunday.