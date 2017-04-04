Avera Sacred Heart Buys Yankton Hospital For $13.2M

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – The Avera Sacred Heart Hospital has purchased Yankton’s Lewis and Clark Specialty Hospital for nearly $13.2 million.

The Yankton Press & Dakotan reports the hospital deal became effective Saturday, giving Lewis and Clark the new name Avera Surgical Hospital on the Avera Fox Run Health Campus.

The health campus contains the surgical hospital, Avera Medical Group Family Medicine and Avera Fox Run Medical Plaza, which will include independent clinic offices.

The purchase includes all the buildings, property, plant and hospital equipment.

Avera CEO Doug Ekeren says that all 55 employees of Lewis and Clark will become Avera employees.

The campus will serve as a remote site of the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. The medical group has been part of Yankton for 118 years.