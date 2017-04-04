Bill Allows North Dakota Elected Officials To Pack Guns

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The North Dakota House has approved a measure that would allow an elected official to carry a hidden firearm in a government building or at a public gathering.

House members voted 86-5 in favor of the measure on Tuesday. The Senate must approve some House changes before it goes to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum for his signature.

Qualified elected officials would have to maintain the same firearm competency requirements as law enforcement officers. They would join municipal and district court judges, retired law enforcement officers and members of the attorney general’s staff as those allowed to pack hidden guns at a publicly owned or operated building.

North Dakota law defines a “public gathering” as an athletic or sporting event, a school or school function.