Cougars Blast 4 Homers Against DWU

SIOUX FALLS – The University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team (10-14) had four home runs, including a three-run shot by Ryan Bernardy to end the game by run rule in the seventh inning, for a 14-2 nonconference win over Dakota Wesleyan on Tuesday at the Birdcage.

Bernardy hit his second career home run as he was the third USF hitter to slug deep balls on the evening. In addition, Brent Griffing-Jarvis was 2-of-2 with three runs scored and two home runs, including one over the right field fence and another over the left field fence. He had two home runs in a game for the first time in his career and now has nine in his career at USF, including three this year. Josh Rehwaldt hit his second home run of the season, a two-run shot over the right field fence. He now has six in his career.

For the third straight game, USF posted double digit runs and hits. The Cougars finished with 13 hits including two from Griffing-Jarvis, Trevor Crow, Matthew Minnick and Gunner Peterson, who doubled and tripled with two RBI. The three straight games of double digits runs for USF is a first this season.

Ryan Patrick (1-1) started for USF and picked up his first win of the season. He worked five innings, allowing just four hits while recording a strikeout with just one walk. Jackson Olson pitched one inning (two hits and two runs) while Christian Lazar worked the other inning, allowing just one hit while recording a pair of strikeouts. Nathen Smith (1-1) took the loss for DWU, allowing nine hits and 11 runs in 2 2/3 innings. Steven Sagas (2 1/3 innings, one hit) Braiden Jorgenseon (one inning, one hit) and Dillon Campbell (2/3 inning, three runs, two hits) also worked for DWU.

In the first, USF jumped on top as Griffing-Jarvis hammered a solo home run for a 1-0 lead. After Rehwaldt walked, Minnick smoked a single to left field, advancing Rehwaldt to third. On the ensuing at bat, Crow stroked an RBI double for a 2-0 lead. USF continued to put up offense as a fielder choice scored Minnick and an error by the shortstop allowed Crow to score. Peterson followed with a double to score Lopez and then scored on a triple by Rob Johnson for the 6-0 advantage after one inning.

In the second frame, Griffing-Jarvis knocked out his second HR of the game for a 7-0 lead. USF added four more runs in the third inning as Peterson stroked an RBI triple to score Lopez. After a walk to Jarvis, Rehwaldt went deep with his second HR of the season for an 11-0 lead and forcing a pitching change by DWU.

The Tigers broke through with a pair of runs in the sixth inning as Reed Harter had a two-run double.

The Cougars will continue a home stand with doubleheaders against Winona State at the Birdcage on Saturday (1:30 p.m.) and Sunday (noon).