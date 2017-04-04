Dusty Johnson Raises Over $127K In South Dakota House Race

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Dusty Johnson’s congressional campaign says that he raised more than $127,000 in the first quarter of 2017.

Johnson’s campaign on Tuesday announced fundraising numbers in his bid to succeed U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem in 2018. Johnson, a Republican, raised roughly $105,000 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Treasurer Greg McCurry says that Johnson is receiving support from “every corner of South Dakota.” The campaign says he ended the quarter with more than $200,000 in the bank.

Johnson was elected to the Public Utilities Commission in 2004 and re-elected in 2010. He later served as Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s chief of staff until 2014.

Republican Secretary of State Shantel Krebs said last month that she’s also running for Congress. Her campaign didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking fundraising details.