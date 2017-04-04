Heinz Has Surgery For Broken Bone In Foot

Ipswich senior Macy Heinz has re-written all the record books in South Dakota high school track. She’s won 19 state championships starting back in 7th grade from the sprints to the distance races. She’s even won the state cross country championship! Heinz will not add to that incredible total this spring after having surgery for a broken bone in her foot Monday in Aberdeen. Macy will continue her career in college at the University of South Dakota under Lucky Huber. She will be sidelined for the next 6 months.