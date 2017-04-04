Iowa State University Settles Harassment Policy Lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State University has changed discrimination and harassment policies and is settling a lawsuit filed last year by a conservative student who challenged them.

Student Robert Dunn refused to sign policy statements that said public discussion of controversial subjects including abortion and sexuality could be deemed harassment by university officials. The university says it never threatened to withhold graduation or discipline him.

Dunn’s lawsuit, filed by the non-profit Alliance Defending Freedom said the policy violated free-speech rights.

Dunn’s attorney, Casey Mattox, said Tuesday University that President Steven Leath signed a settlement agreement indicating the policy changes.

University spokesman John McCarroll says the policies were revised in December and made the lawsuit moot so the university settled and paid Dunn’s $12,000 in attorney fees.

ISU denies the policies violated the Constitution.