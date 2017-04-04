Jake Adams Sparks Iowa Past SDSU

Former Brandon Valley standout has 3 RBI's in win over Jackrabbits

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Iowa scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and held on a 4-3 victory over South Dakota State in non-conference baseball action Tuesday afternoon at Duane Banks Field.

The Hawkeyes, who ran their winning streak to seven games, improved to 18-9 overall. In having their four-game winning streak snapped, the Jackrabbits dropped to 13-11 on the season.

SDSU gained a 1-0 lead without a hit in the top of the first inning against Iowa starter Drake Robison. Walks to Luke Ringhofer and Matt Johnson, followed by Newt Johnson being hit by a pitch loaded the bases. Ringhofer later scored on a wild pitch.

Iowa gained its first lead of the contest on a two-run home run by Jake Adams in the home half of the third. It was Adams’ 11th home run of the season and scored Chris Whelan ahead of him.

Those would be the only runs allowed by Jackrabbit starter Hunter Even, who struck out four, allowed four hits and walked two batters in 4 2/3 innings.

The Jackrabbits regained the lead at 3-2 with single runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings. Philip Jacobson and Skyler Wenninger opened the top of the fourth with back-to-back singles before Jacobson scored the tying run on a groundout by Phil Velez.

Senior first baseman Matt Johnson put the Jackrabbits out front with a solo home run with one out in the top of the fifth. It was Johnson’s team-leading fifth homer of the season and 19th of his career for the Ankeny, Iowa, native.

Iowa’s game-winning rally started with a leadoff walk to Mitchell Boe, which was followed two batters later by a double by Mason McCoy off Jackrabbit reliever Quinn Reimers, which placed runners at second and third. Boe came across with the tying run on a groundout by Adams. Robert Neustrom then won the lefty-lefty battle against SDSU pitcher Bryce Hanson by hitting an opposite-field double to left to score McCoy.

Hawkeye relievers Kyle Shimp and Josh Martsching combined to retire the final nine Jackrabbit batters to seal the win.

Neustrom and Ben Norman each tallied two of Iowa’s eight hits. The Jackrabbits’ six hits were scattered among six different players.

UP NEXT

Wednesday’s scheduled game between SDSU and Iowa has been canceled due to impending inclement weather. Play for the Jackrabbits now will resume Friday as they open a three-game Summit League series at North Dakota State. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo.

NOTES

* Iowa leads the all-time series, 8-3, on the strength of winning each of the last seven matchups since 2012

* SDSU catcher Luke Ringhofer extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a third-inning single

* Matt Johnson has reached base safely in all 24 Jackrabbit games this season

* Chris Halbur struck out the side in order in the bottom of the eighth, giving him 22 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched in 2017

* Halbur has not allowed a run in 12 appearances this season

* The Jackrabbits dropped to 12-2 this season when leading after six innings and are 3-3 in one-run games