Lake Andes Man Sentenced For Crash That Killed Brother

LAKE ANDES, S.D. (AP) – A Lake Andes man has been sentenced to serve two months in the South Dakota State Penitentiary for a drunken driving crash that killed his brother.

Twenty-six-year-old Albert Fischer initially had been charged with vehicular homicide after the April 2016 crash that killed 22-year-old James Fischer, also of Lake Andes.

The vehicle later was crushed prematurely, destroying evidence and resulting in the charge being reduced to hit and run causing death or injury. Albert Fischer pleaded no contest to the charge in January.

The Daily Republic reports he was sentenced Monday on that charge and a drunken driving count. He’ll be on probation for five years. If he violates the terms of probation, he could end up in prison for two years.