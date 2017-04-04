Learning and Development Specialist

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Provide training to Sanford employees. Customize curriculum and develop training materials to ensure that organizational and stakeholder needs are met. Development of skills to support learning is expected. Must be able to develop strong working relationships, manage projects, facilitate change processes and effectively communicate to achieve organizational goals. Must be able to deliver software-based classroom training in a manner which utilizes adult learning principles and training methods. Demonstrable proficiency in MS Office/Windows applications, analytical decision-making, information gathering, presentation, project management, group facilitation, innovative problem solving, and demonstrable training skills. Flexibility as well as effective planning and organizational skills are required. Effective communication skills are essential: personal, verbal, written, and electronic. Ability to function in a collaborative, fast-paced, customer-driven organization.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a related profession required. Must possess at least two years of project management experience and/or executive level support experience. Experience working with diverse groups of people in order to accomplish a goal is required.

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/learning-and-development-specialist/11E9D006BAC743899450F5D3EDF58CD7/job/