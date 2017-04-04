Neighbors Weigh On SF Homicide Investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – New details in a homicide investigation in central Sioux Falls at an apartment complex near 13th Street and Spring Avenue.

Police are searching for a person of interest in this case.

A man they believe is the victim’s husband.

Forty-three- year-old Irving Jumping Eagle was last seen near Streeter, North Dakota, which is five hours away from Sioux Falls, around 1 o’clock this afternoon.

Police say he went to a gas station there and asked to use a bathroom to clean up.. And had noticeable blood on him.

Jumping Eagle is 5’9, 190lbs., with a shaved head.

The victim is 33-year-old Alicia Jumping Eagle.

Neighbors said it was just before 4 Monday afternoon when they found out a homicide took place where they live.

“It was, it was a bit shocking,” said Emily Stone.

Those who live in the Spring Centre Apartments didn’t expect to see multiple Sioux Falls Police and Crime Scene Units parked around the building.

“To know that somebody was murdered on the property if that’s indeed what happened, then it’s a little scary,” added Robin Peters.

The two say they saw multiple officers inside room 105.

Stone, who lives in room 104, says three people live in that room; a male, a female and a child.

“I haven’t had a problem with them,” she said. “She’s only been here a couple of months. Her son and my daughter, they’re both about two so they play in the playground together. Her son is just sweet as can be. He’d go up and give my daughter hugs.”

Sioux Falls Police have not confirmed if the victim, Alicia Jumping Eagle, lived in the complex or not.

Only a section on the northeast corner was blocked off with yellow caution tape.

A mattress and a pair of muddy tennis shoes were on the other side of that tape.

You could also see flashes from a camera coming out of a first-level window.

It’s a scene the neighbors say is unusual since they all look after one another.

“We feel a real sense of community here,” said Peters. “A while back there was a smoke fire alarm and instead of going outside the building, everyone was going from apartment to apartment making sure everyone was out, everyone was safe.”

Police say Irving Jumping Eagle was last seen driving a black 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix with SD license plates 1V8805.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sioux Falls Police Department at 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.