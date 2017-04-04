Office Supervisor

Unclaimed Freight Furniture

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Unclaimed Freight Furniture is now accepting applications for a full-time OFFICE SUPERVISOR for our Sioux Falls, SD location!

Responsibilities:

• Organizing office operations and procedures

• Cash handling & Client checkout

• Bookkeeping

• Correspondence

• Report preparation

• Train & Manage staff

• Ensure client receives excellent customer service

This is a Full-time position (40 hours per week) with complete benefit package, including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, LTD, PTO/Sick time, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, excellent employee discounts on furniture, accessories, mattresses and more!

EOE

Requirements:

• Excellent organizational and time management skills

• Ability to delegate and provide coaching

• Ability to manage and motivate others in a fast-paced business environment

• Exceptional communication skills

• Self-motivated and ability to work both independently and within a team

• 1-2 years of experience is preferred

• Proficient in using Microsoft Office software

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply today in person at 6600 W. 12th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57107 or online at www.TheFurnitureMart.com/careers