Office Supervisor
Unclaimed Freight Furniture
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Unclaimed Freight Furniture is now accepting applications for a full-time OFFICE SUPERVISOR for our Sioux Falls, SD location!
Responsibilities:
• Organizing office operations and procedures
• Cash handling & Client checkout
• Bookkeeping
• Correspondence
• Report preparation
• Train & Manage staff
• Ensure client receives excellent customer service
This is a Full-time position (40 hours per week) with complete benefit package, including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, LTD, PTO/Sick time, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, excellent employee discounts on furniture, accessories, mattresses and more!
EOE
Requirements:
• Excellent organizational and time management skills
• Ability to delegate and provide coaching
• Ability to manage and motivate others in a fast-paced business environment
• Exceptional communication skills
• Self-motivated and ability to work both independently and within a team
• 1-2 years of experience is preferred
• Proficient in using Microsoft Office software
Contact Information:
Interested applicants should apply today in person at 6600 W. 12th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57107 or online at www.TheFurnitureMart.com/careers