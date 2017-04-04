UPDATE: Person Of Interest In Homicide Case Located After Allegedly Crashing Vehicle, Fleeing Scene

UPDATE: Authorities say the person of interest in a Sioux Falls homicide case crashed his vehicle into a bridge on Interstate 29 and fled the scene of the accident.

Authorities say the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle that had crashed into the bridge at the Toronto Exit on Interstate 29 just after 8:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire was the first to arrive at the scene but the driver had fled.

Shortly after the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene, they discovered that the vehicle and suspected driver was a suspect in a homicide investigation in Sioux Falls.

The Sheriff’s Office found the male driver shortly after the incident occurred.

The driver was then transported to the Brookings Hospital by the Deuel County Ambulance.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office on the scene was the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Sioux Falls Police Department, Toronto Fire Department, and the Deuel County Ambulance.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police say the victim of a Sioux Falls homicide appeared to have stab wounds when officers found her body Monday. They say they have located her husband, who is a person of interest in the case.

Police say a relative reported 33-year-old Alicia Jumping Eagle missing to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office on April 2. They say the relative filed the report when they hadn’t heard from her. Police say the relative got in touch with the apartment manager where she lived near west 13th Street and south Spring Avenue. The apartment manager opened the door to her apartment, saw blood inside and called police.

When officers arrived, they found Jumping Eagle dead with stab wounds. An autopsy is scheduled for this week.

Police were identified 43-year-old Irving Jumping Eagle as a person of interest in the case. He was seen at a gas station near Streeter, North Dakota at around around 1 o’clock Monday afternoon. They say Irving asked to use a bathroom to clean up. The clerk reported the incident to the local sheriff’s office after seeing blood on him.

Police say he was found by the South Dakota Highway Patrol in Deuel County Tuesday morning. As of right now, they say Irving has not been arrested or charged in the case.