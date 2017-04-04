UPDATE: Child Porn Charges Added To Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Police arrested a man on Saturday, March 25th for indecent exposure after witnesses in the area say he was taking nude photos of himself outside of his vehicle. On April 3rd police added child pornography charges after finding child porn on the man’s phone.

On Saturday March 25th, police were called around 9 a.m. to a report of a man standing outside of his vehicle taking naked pictures of himself. Once police arrived they found Brandon Christman, a 23-year-old Sioux Falls resident, inside of his vehicle.

Witnesses in the area told police that Christman was taking naked pictures of himself in different poses outside of his vehicle for some time. Police then arrested Christman on an indecent exposure charge and took his phone for investigation.

Police added a false reporting charge after Christman reported to police that had been assaulted. Police investigated and discovered that Christman had injured himself on the head while in the jail cell.

While investigating Christman’s phone detectives found child porn. Two counts of possession of child pornography charges were added to his original indecent exposure charge.