SD Stores Not Included In Gordmans Department Store Closings

SIOUX FALLS – Though Gordmans Department stores have filed for bankruptcy, the South Dakota locations have been spared from closings, at least for now.

U.S. Bankruptcy court documents filed this weekend indicate that Gordmans locations in Sioux Falls and Rapid City will continue to remain open, with 48 stores set to close.

Gordmans declared bankruptcy last month after posting losses in 5 of its 6 last quarters