Scott Underwood Invitational Track

1,000 high school athletes competed in the Scott Underwood Invitational Track Meet Monday in Brookings at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. The SF Christian boys and girls were team winners. Watch highlights of the boys 400 meter dash won by Logan Hansen of Viborg/Hurley, the girls high jump won by Kendra Ludeman of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton and the 300 meter hurdles won by Karley DeKnikker of Lake Preston and Zach Renken of Spirit Lake.