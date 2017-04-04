SDSU Excited About Equestrian Nationals

Jacks head to Texas next week for Equestrian Nationals

The South Dakota State equestrian team will be the No. 11 seed at the National Collegiate Equestrian Association National Championship in Waco, Texas.

“I am so exited to be going to nationals with this year’s team and it’s rewarding to see that their hard work and dedication has paid off,” head coach Ellie Wilkins said. “We finished the regular season with strong rides and we plan on taking this momentum with us to Waco. Go Jacks!”

The Jackrabbits, who went 3-8 overall, will face No. 6 seed South Carolina in the opening round. The winner of the first round match-up will face No. 3 seeded Auburn, who earned runner-up honors at the SEC conference championship this past weekend.

The is the first time in four years SDSU has qualified for nationals, which opens Thursday, April 14 and runs through Saturday, April 15. The last time the Jacks faced the Gamecocks was September 25, 2015 when USC won 7-9.