USF Softball Splits With Mankato

SIOUX FALLS – With four runs in the final two innings, University of Sioux Falls Softball upset No. 21 Minnesota State, 5-4, in game two to split a doubleheader and record their first victory over MSU since joining the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in 2012-13. The Cougars (17-16, 4-4 NSIC) dropped game one, 3-2, before rallying to take down the Mavericks (29-5, 7-1 NSIC) and hand them their first conference loss of the season.

Entering the doubleheader, Sioux Falls had lost the previous nine meetings with perennial power and league favorite Minnesota State and their winless streak reached 10 with a one-run defeat in game two. However, the Cougars overcame their lopsided series record with clutch hits from newcomers and veterans alike, breaking through with four runs in the final two innings of the second leg of their Tuesday doubleheader. Francesca Mickelson singled in the game-winning run, capping off their comeback victory.

The Cougars continue an eight-game home stand with with doubleheaders against MSU Moorhead and Northern State this weekend.

No. 21 Minnesota State 3, Sioux Falls 2

Despite homeruns from Emily Hove and Kenna Heath, Sioux Falls dropped the first game of the doubleheader, 3-2, with Minnesota State. Battling the NSIC Preseason Pitcher of the Year in MSU’s Coley Ries, the Cougars hung tight with solid pitching efforts from Breanna Black and Courtney Mathews.

The Mavericks hopped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning with a two-run homerun by Ashley Thell on the 10th pitch of her at-bat. Black singled to lead off the bottom half of the second after limiting the damage to two runs in the first and tossing a shutout second, but USF couldn’t cut into the deficit.

In the third inning, Minnesota State expanded on their lead with four hits, but Mathews came on in relief to strand two runners. Chipping away at the MSU lead, Hove led off with a leadoff blast to left field over the recently erected fence for her second homerun of the season. Britni Broussard followed with a single and Jasmine Ragusi reached after getting hit by a pitch, but the Cougars failed to add any more runs.

Mathews began to settle in and tossed a scoreless fourth before Heath led off the bottom half with her first career homerun, a big fly to left field. Hove added her second extra-base hit two batters later with a double down the left field line, but again the Cougars couldn’t close the gap.

Allowing just two hits over the final three innings, Mathews kept the Cougars within one run heading into the bottom of the seventh. Francesca Mickelson doubled to lead off Sioux Falls’ final at-bat and Hove walked. MSU’s Ries quickly closed the doors on USF’s comeback bid with two strikeouts and a game-ending groundout, leaving the Cougars short in their bid to knock off the Mavericks for the first time in their Division II history.

Sioux Falls 5, No. 21 Minnesota State 4

In another tight battle, Sioux Falls scored four runs over the final two innings to break through against Minnesota State, winning on a Francesca Mickelson walkoff single for a 5-4 victory. Courtney Mathews relieved starter Breanna Black and earned the win as Jasmine Ragusi, who scored the game-winning run, and Mickelson each recorded two hits and five more Cougars recorded a base hit.

Black opened the game with a 1-2-3 first inning, allowing the Cougars to take the first lead of the game in the bottom half. Lindsey Mossman led off with a double to left field and beat out a throw to third base on Emma Schifferle’s fielder’s choice. Ragusi drove in the first run with a fielder’s choice as Mossman again beat the throw to score. The Cougars failed to add on, but were content taking a one-run lead to the second inning.

Minnesota State erased their deficit with a pair of hits from the heart of their lineup, tying the game at 1-1, where it would stay until the fifth inning. Black allowed one more hit in her three total innings of work and Ragusi and Kenna Heath singled in the third and fourth innings, respectively, before MSU took the lead.

Mathews shut out the Mavericks in the fourth inning, but a three-run homerun in the fifth gave MSU a 4-1 lead. Emily Hove singled for her third hit of the day and she moved to third on the next two batters, but the Cougars couldn’t cut into the Minnesota State lead until the sixth.

After a scoreless sixth by Mathews, USF started their late-inning rally in the bottom of the inning. Ragusi reached first by way of hit by pitch and Black, who moved to left field after pitching, singled. A Heath fielder’s choice kept runners on first and second before Mickleson came up big with an RBI single to centerfield, scoring Black. Pinch hitter Sydney Neiveen then loaded the bases after getting hit by a pitch and Hove drove in Heath with a sacrifice fly to bring the Cougars within one run, 4-3.

Mathews set the Cougars up for another shot at victory with a perfect seventh inning that was capped off by her only strikeout of the day. Starting the final-inning rally, Mossman led off with a walk, but was picked off on a snap throw from the MSU catcher.

The rally started over with Emma Schifferle beating out an infield single and Ragusi following with a single to right field and both runners advanced to scoring position on an error by the rightfielder. Black keep the rally going, scoring Schifferle from third with a throwing error by the third baseman. After foul out put brought he Cougars to their final out, Mickelson ripped a single past the third baseman and scored Ragusi for the game-winning tally.