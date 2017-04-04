Vincent Was Born To Play Basketball

Tayt Vincent will continue his basketball career at Augustana

Tayt Vincent was born into Sioux Valley basketball.

Tayt Vincent, Sioux Valley Senior:”When I was about a week old they tell me that I went to my first team camp…”

Literally he was born into it. After all his parents Bill and Jill were head coaches of the boys and girls basketball teams.

Bill Vincent, Sioux Valley BBB Coach:”He’s just been around the gyjm since the get-go…”

Tayt:”It’s a big advantage having the keys to the gym. Any day snow days, whatever day I want to go up there. If I’m feeling down or something I just go up there and let it out…”

If there was pressure playing for his dad….

Bill:”We stress to keep that in perspective and put it on yourself to just play hard…and he’s bought into that, that if you’re out there working hard and limit the amount of plays that you take off good things start to happen to you on the basketball court…”

….Tayt certainly didn’t let it show. Playing varsity as a 7th grader and starting at guard since 8th grade, Vincent rewrote the Cossack record book….

…Setting program career marks with more than 1800 points, 247 3’s, 511 assists, and 247 steals.

Trevor Olson, Sioux Valley Junior:”I can’t tell when he sees me or not. Sometimes he throws it behind his head or gets it to me some how. He’s a great leader…

Tayt:”I like to put a little extra on some of them but I keep my teammates involved and always just have fun with those guys out there…”

Next year Vincent heads to Augustana where, for the first time in his life, he won’t be playing for his dad.

Bill:”He’s excited. He’ll be able to grow into their system…”

Tayt:”It will be weird but I think I’ll be able to get over that. I’ll still be able to call him or something and get his input on the game too I’m sure…”

But he’ll always have the keys to the gym back in Volga…

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.