Adams Having A Blast At Iowa

Former Brandon Valley slugger has 11 HR's for Hawkeyes

Jake Adams has been a slugging first baseman for the Iowa Hawkeyes this season. His booming bat is a big reason why they have gone 18-9 to start the season. The former Brandon Valley standout has belted 11 HR’s and knocked in 37 runs. But his coach Rick Heller appreciates him as much more than a power guy. Yes he swings hard just in case he hits it says Heller, but he’s also a very good hitter. He’s hitting .340 through the first 37 games in addition to being 2nd in the Big Ten in home runs.