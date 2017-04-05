Authorities: Homicide Suspect To Make Initial Court Appearance Today

SIOUX FALLS – Authorities say the suspect in a Sioux Falls homicide, who is charged with the murder of his wife Alicia Jumping Eagle, is expected to make his initial court appearance today.

Irving Jumping Eagle is in custody after he crashed his vehicle into a bridge on Interstate 29 and fled the scene of the accident.

Authorities say the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle that had crashed into the bridge at the Toronto Exit on Interstate 29 just after 8:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire was the first to arrive at the scene but the driver had fled.

Shortly after the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene, they discovered that the vehicle and suspected driver was a suspect in a homicide investigation in Sioux Falls.

The Sheriff’s Office found the male driver shortly after the incident occurred. The Sheriff was able to give verbal commands and the suspect was taken into custody.

The driver was then transported to the Brookings Hospital by the Deuel County Ambulance. After he received medical treatment an arrest warrant was served for Jumping Eagle in connection with his wife’s death.

Authorities say some evidence came from comments Jumping Eagle made to both the medical team while receiving treatment and while being held in Brookings.