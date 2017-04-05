Field Of Dreams Project Providing Affordable Workforce Housing

SIOUX FALLS – Construction is under way on the Field of Dreams Workforce Housing Project, a 26 until Townhome complex in Southeast Sioux Falls.

Today’s news conference layed out the master plans for the the multi family neighborhood housing project on East 15th St. and South Sycamore Ave. The complex will feature two bedroom homes sized at 1500 square feet with attached garages and market rate style finishes.

The nearly $4M project will provide affordable home ownership units for people with incomes at 80 percent or below the area median income. For example, a first year teacher in Sioux Falls makes about $36,000 a year. That teacher would qualify to buy one of these houses.

The first 12 units will be for sale starting August. The additional 14 units will be available next year.

“A lot of times when you have a homeowners association, the developer will get them done and scoot out of their as quickly as they can. We’ll be around for quite a while making sure things stay affordable, the place is kept up well and it continues to be an asset for the community,” said Wayne Wagner the Housing Development Director.

Shovels will be in the ground starting on Monday. The city is also working with the developers on 10 single family projects.