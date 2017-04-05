Funeral Set for Alicia Rhae Jumping Eagle

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Funeral arrangements are in place for a Sioux Falls woman found dead in her apartment on Monday. 33-year-old Alicia Rhae Jumping Eagle’s life will be honored on Saturday April 8th at the Miller Southside Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday night.

Jumping Eagle’s husband, Irving Duane Jumping Eagle was arrested Tuesday on first and second degree murder charges. Authorities say Irving crashed his vehicle into a bridge on Interstate 29 in Deuel County. He reportedly fled the scene, but was later found and taken to a Brookings hospital. He’s expected to be brought back to Sioux Falls soon.