Limited Run Of “The Amish Project” Explores Virtues In Tragedy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Every three years, Patrick Pope chooses one show to direct for the Sioux Empire Community Theater. When he came across “The Amish Project,” he knew it would be his next play.

Based on the 2006 shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania, which killed 10 girls, the play emphasizes the virtues of compassion and forgiveness. The production has a short run of only three nights, from April 6-8 at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux Falls. Each show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available here.

The play has a small cast of seven characters, so Pope made the directorial choice to keep them all onstage throughout the entire play. He says doing this mirrors the play’s theme of “the world getting smaller” during a tragedy, like the one portrayed in “The Amish Project.”

“These people can’t help but be stuck with one another. They have to deal with the problem to overcome it, that you have to face it, you can’t ignore it. These people are forced to intersect in their lives,” Pope says.

The cast and crew of “The Amish Project” are entering the show to compete for a chance to represent South Dakota at the Regional Festival for the American Association of Community Theatre.

To hear from some of the cast members of “The Amish Project,” watch the video above. For more information on the Sioux Empire Community Theatre and their upcoming shows, click here.