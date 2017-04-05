Man Sentenced In Largest Drug Bust In Mitchell History

MITCHELL, S.D. – A Mitchell man who was involved in one of the largest drug busts in Mitchell’s history was sentenced on Tuesday. 27-year old Jordan Munterfering was given 15 years in prison on drug distribution and possession charges.

Muntefering was caught selling ecstasy to an informant in a drug-free zone in July. A subsequent search of his home by law enforcement in August resulted in the discovery of multiple drugs, drug paraphernalia, and over $33,000 in cash.

That is the largest amount of money ever confiscated by Mitchell law enforcement in a drug bust. 23-year old Kaitlyn Minder was sentenced last year to four years in prison on charges stemming from the same case.