Mom Speaks Out Against School Bullying

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Sioux Falls mom is speaking out after she says her son was threatened by another student at George McGovern Middle School.

She says the bullying has been going on for years and she finally had to take things into her own hands.

“I’m going to kill you; I’m going to shoot you,” says the mother of Trey, Brittany Dozark.

Brittany Dozark says those are the words another student uttered to her 11-year old son Trey.

Brittany says the same child has been bullying her son since elementary school.

She says it started with making fun of him for having a congenital heart defect, and then it got physical Trey coming home with bruises.

“It makes me really sad and really fearful for what’s going to happen if this doesn’t get resolved and things don’t change within the school district and things don’t change with parents in general, like being aware this does happen in Sioux Falls.

A judge did grant a protection order that restricts the child to stay 10 feet away from Trey.

Brittany says she didn’t want things to get to this point, but it’s time parents step up.

“It’s the parents’ job to talk to their kids about bullying and if they see something to report it. If they hear something to report it and making good children, “says Dozark.

The district says they have a bullying policy for elementary through high school.

They do not tolerate bullying and take each situation seriously.

“It always depends on what occurs and to what extent it occurs, and if we feel like we can resolve that at a minimal level, but if not, then we have to go to suspensions and at times even to the most extremes where someone would be removed from the school, ”says Sioux Falls Assistant Superintendent, Jamie Nold.

Brittany hopes her story can shine a light on the problem.

“I think we are kind of shoving things under the rug and as a mom it makes me want to home school my child or put him in a different school district or something. Do everything I can do to protect him from that, “says Dozark.

The school has assured Brittany that her son and the other student will not be in contact.

Brittany says they are also possible charges pending against this other student.