Patient Care Technician

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Luverne, MN

Job Description:

Performs basic patient care services and supports activities of the patient care unit. Patient Care Technicians are multi skilled to provide expanded bedside services under the direct supervision of a Registered Nurse. Patient Care Technicians have knowledge of and utilize appropriate age-related patient care protocols relating to the physical and psychological needs of all ages of patients. Must be able to work with growth and development needs of unique client populations. Knowledge of medical terminology and medical equipment/supplies preferred.

Patient Care Technician performs reception duties and clerical tasks and must have strong verbal communication skills. Will require using the phone, basic computer keyboarding skills, and other clerical skills. Primary emphasis is on customer service to patients and co-workers. Displays professionalism and promotes an atmosphere of mutual respect and cooperation. Must maintain confidentiality standards as defined by system policies. Must be able to work independently. Must communicate to patients, family members and visitors with courtesy and tact. Must have initiative and independent judgment in making decisions as it relates to patient accounts. Responsible for maintaining a healthy relationship with hospital and clinic personnel to improve and to communicate account information.Answers and directs phone calls to appropriate areas of the clinic and hospital, creates an electronic patient file and greets patients. Coordinates clinic and hospital related appointments with appropriate departments. Registers patients for the emergency department, inpatient area, unscheduled outpatients obtaining necessary patient information for insurance and other billing information. Completes all registration and admissions workflows in the Emergency Department as assigned. Accurately record each patient’s emergency department visit in the emergency room log book. Coordinates interpreter services and informs patient of consent and insurance policies authorizing signatures. Processes mail and faxes. Must be able to maintain files and records. Responsible for ordering office supplies required for location. Must maintain proper phone etiquette. Must establish relationships with outside customers (physicians, physician office staff and outside callers). Knowledge of business office procedures. Ability to read, understand, and follow oral and written instructions. Must be able to work with growth and development needs of unique client populations.

Requirements:

CPR High school diploma or equivalent. Previous experience with clerical/business services, communications equipment, and computer entry are desirable but not essential. Previous patient care experience/certification in nursing assistant preferred but not required. HUC/secretarial training preferred. Must have basic math skills for troubleshooting with telemetry equipment.

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

