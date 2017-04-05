Police: Sioux Falls Woman Arrested For DWI After Crashing Into Utility Pole

A Sioux Falls woman is behind bars after police say she crashed her car into a utility pole while intoxicated.

Twenty-four-year-old Samantha Kaye Wesselink was arrested for DWI and Hit and Run. Police say Wesselink crashed into the pole near 22nd Street and Kiwanis Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, causing residents in the area to lose power.

Police say Wesselink fled the scene, but they found her a short time later. She was not injured in the incident.

Wesselink was also cited for no insurance, driving without a valid license and expired license plates.

Photo credit: Sioux Falls Police Dept.