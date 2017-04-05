Sioux Falls Church Hosts Dinner for Immigrants and Refugees

St. Mark's "Standing Up for Immigrants and Refugees," dinner aims to show support for refugees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Sioux Falls church is opening its doors and breaking bread with a special dinner to give people the chance to meet face-to-face with refugees who have made their way here.

“A refugee does not make themselves a refugee,” said Blandina Yuyada. “They’re forced out of their country due to war, due to different reasons.”

Yuyada knows how alienating it can be as a refugee in a new place.

She came to Sioux Falls 17 years ago, fleeing from Sudan.

“Being a refugee is not like you have leprosy,” said Clara Hart. “It’s an issue that involves humanity; we should show humanity.”

Hart is also a refugee from Mozambique.

The two women are now advocates.

“Coming here as a refugee, I know someone did fight for me to be here and my duty is to give back by advocating for other refugees,” said Hart.

“Allow any refugee to come in,” added Yuyada “Because any kind of policy that is stopping refugees is unfair, because America is a nation that is a refugee country.”

Some argue president trump’s policy is too strict others say it will protect the country.

Despite differences of opinion, there’s one thing that translates across all borders: food.

Yasin Derani is a chef at Sanaa’s in Sioux Falls.

Derani’s own family made it to the U.S. Just days before president trump’s travel ban went into effect.

He’s sharing his story too, not with words, but with food.

Derani spent his Wednesday evening cooking a very large traditional Syrian meal, enough food to try and unite a city.

St. Mark Lutheran Church’s “Standing Up for Immigrants and Refugees,” dinner aims to show support for refugees, and welcome them into the community showing them, they have a safe place here.

Hart is part of the Refugee Congress, more information can be found here: http://refugeecongress.org/about/

The Dinner was sponsored in part by Thrivent and Sanaas.