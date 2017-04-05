Vigil Held For 5 Children Killed In Spearfish House Fire

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – Hundreds of people turned out for a candlelight vigil to remember five children killed in a Spearfish house fire over the weekend.

The Tuesday night gathering was outside the home where the fire broke out early Saturday. People put flowers and stuffed animals on a memorial and lit candles.

Fire Chief Mark Sachara called it “an amazing amount of support from the community.”

Police Lt. Boyd Dean says the investigation into the fire is ongoing, with some results possible by the end of the week.

The victims were from Spearfish and Sturgis and ranged in age from 6 to 11.