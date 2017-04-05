Yankton County Commission Approves Expansion Of Hog Facility

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – The Yankton County Commission has approved the expansion of a hog facility southeast of Lesterville, despite a number of area residents expressing concerns about the operation.

The commission voted 4-1 Tuesday in favor of granting a conditional-use permit for the placement of a 2,400-head pork production barn.

The Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan reports the 90-minute discussion at Tuesday’s meeting of the expansion forms part of a larger debate over the future of expanded value-added agriculture in the county.

Residents and land owners expressed concerns about the expanded operation, citing the smell to alleged poor stewardship on the part of the current property owners.

Representatives of the current property owners say improvements to the operation have been made and they’ll continue improving in the future.