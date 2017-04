1-Vehicle Crash In Sanborn County Kills 27-Year-Old Woman

HURON, S.D. (AP) – A one-vehicle crash in Sanborn County has killed a woman.

Authorities did not immediately identify the 27-year-old victim. They say she was driving a sport utility vehicle that went off state Highway 37 and rolled.

The crash happened about 10 p.m. Wednesday, 10 miles south of Huron. The woman died at the scene. She was alone in the vehicle.