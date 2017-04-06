Delivery Driver

Ashley HomeStore/ Unclaimed Freight Furniture

Job Location:

Aberdeen, SD

Job Description:

Ashley HomeStore/Unclaimed Freight Furniture is seeking a positive, professional, and energetic individual to join the warehouse team in the Delivery Department. We are now accepting applications for a full-time Delivery Driver at our Aberdeen, SD location!

Responsibilities:

• Safely operate a straight truck on delivery routes to customer homes

• Communicate with each customer about the placement of their new furniture in the home

• Carefully handle and lift merchandise into customer’s home

• Provide excellent customer service.

Schedule:

Tuesday-Saturday (8:00 a.m. until route is finished) – with rotating Saturday’s.

All our full-time positions come with a complete benefit package including medical, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, PTO/Sick time, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, great employee discounts, and more!

Requirements:

• Must be able to lift furniture well in excess of 100 lbs.

• Upon job offer, must be able to pass background check and drug test before starting work.

• Ideal candidates will have in-town driving experience, preferably delivering merchandise or household items to customer homes.

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply in person at our distribution center 3315 6th Avenue S.E., Aberdeen, SD 57401 or apply online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers

Furniture Mart USA is an Equal Opportunities Employer