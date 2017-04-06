Lewis Drug To Move Southgate Location To New Store

SIOUX FALLS – Lewis drug announced they’re moving their Southgate location to a new store at 37th and Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Construction is set to begin next month on the new 25,000 square foot location. The new Southgate will open in November and it will keep all the core features like pharmacy drive up and garden shop services.

Lewis says the move will help make the store easier to access offset from the bust 41st and Minnesota intersection.

The Southgate store first opened at that intersection in 1990.