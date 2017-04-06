Man Who Sexually Attacked Teens Gets 12 Years In Iowa Prison

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) – A man has been given 12 years in prison for attacking two teenagers in Davenport and sexually assaulting one of them.

Court records say 35-year-old John Benavidez Jr. was sentenced Wednesday in Scott County District Court. He’d pleaded guilty to felony sexual abuse and misdemeanor assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

Police say Benavidez followed a 14-year-old girl for a short period of time on May 27, 2012, before grabbing her and trying to drag her into some bushes. He released her when she fought. Police say Benavidez grabbed another 14-year-old girl about 45 minutes later, dragged her into a tunnel and sexually assaulted her.

He’s also accused of groping three women in Bettendorf.